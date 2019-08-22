Torchmark (TMK) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Mylan (MYL) Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mylan Inc (MYL) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 24,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 87,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 63,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mylan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 3.20M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: 15 percent of Mylan workforce laid off at Morgantown plant

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 23,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 47,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

