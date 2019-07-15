Torchmark (TMK) EPS Estimated At $1.65; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)

Analysts expect Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report $1.65 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.27% from last quarter’s $1.51 EPS. TMK’s profit would be $181.40M giving it 13.95 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Torchmark Corporation’s analysts see 0.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 452,801 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Among 2 analysts covering Brown N Group PLC (LON:BWNG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brown N Group PLC had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, February 15. The stock of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, May 10 by Berenberg. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Thursday, January 17. See N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Torchmark Corporation shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 121 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 0.01% or 5,431 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 8,583 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 32 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 42,154 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 14,469 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 440,749 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has 24,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,853 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt invested in 4,468 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Us Bankshares De accumulated 40,969 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 213,713 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $10.12 billion. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities divisions. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

N Brown Group PLC operates as a digital fashion retailer primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. The company has market cap of 357.61 million GBP. The firm offers clients a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brand names. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides financial services.