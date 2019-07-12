Torchmark Corporation (TMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

As Life Insurance companies, Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) and Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark Corporation 85 2.35 N/A 6.24 13.90 Principal Financial Group Inc. 52 1.09 N/A 5.52 9.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Torchmark Corporation and Principal Financial Group Inc. Principal Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Torchmark Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Torchmark Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.6% 3% Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Torchmark Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Principal Financial Group Inc. has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Torchmark Corporation and Principal Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 72.6%. About 1.8% of Torchmark Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Principal Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchmark Corporation -0.14% 0.73% 5.05% -0.2% 2.36% 16.4% Principal Financial Group Inc. -2.23% 0.9% 11.32% 11.12% -7.33% 24.02%

For the past year Torchmark Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Torchmark Corporation beats Principal Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services, including retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution pension plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, and employee stock ownership plans; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment-only products; and annuities, mutual funds, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits consisting of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, and group life insurance; and individual life insurance products comprising universal and variable universal life insurance, and term life insurance, as well as non-medical fee-for-service claims administration services in the United States. It also provides insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.