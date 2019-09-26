Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 71.89 N/A -0.08 0.00 Unit Corporation 9 0.23 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Unit Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Unit Corporation has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Unit Corporation has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Unit Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.7, and a 159.62% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.9% of Unit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Unit Corporation has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Unit Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats Unit Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.