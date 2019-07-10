Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 90.65 N/A -0.09 0.00 Montage Resources Corporation 13 0.36 N/A 0.90 11.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% -4.7% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Montage Resources Corporation’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. Its rival Montage Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Montage Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has an average target price of $2.85, and a 103.57% upside potential. Meanwhile, Montage Resources Corporation’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 65.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Montage Resources Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.9% and 15.6%. 35.38% are Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of Montage Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1.5% -25.41% 12.5% 82.04% 11.69% 139.23% Montage Resources Corporation 1.25% -24.86% -32.76% -46.21% -54.29% -33.4%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has 139.23% stronger performance while Montage Resources Corporation has -33.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Montage Resources Corporation.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.