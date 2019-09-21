Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)

We are comparing Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 81.57 N/A -0.08 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 51 1.66 N/A -0.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s 1.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 89.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Helmerich & Payne Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s average price target is $2.85, while its potential upside is 141.53%. On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s potential upside is 50.05% and its average price target is $64.88. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Helmerich & Payne Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 99.4%. 35.38% are Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.