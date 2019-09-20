Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

Both Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 82.95 N/A -0.08 0.00 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79

Table 1 demonstrates Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Enerplus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Enerplus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.89 beta means Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s volatility is 89.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Enerplus Corporation’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Enerplus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Enerplus Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Enerplus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 137.50% and an $2.85 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Enerplus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 28.3% respectively. Insiders held 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Enerplus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Enerplus Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enerplus Corporation beats Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.