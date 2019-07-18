Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 355.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 22,813 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 29,228 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 6,415 last quarter. American Express Co now has $107.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.52. About 2.49M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat

Analysts expect Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 303,916 shares traded. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has risen 11.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 08/03/2018 Torchlight Energy to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 07/05/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY BUYS ADDED DE BASIN ACREAGE,: DRILLING IN; 24/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT To Repay Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Torchlight Energy Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCH); 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal; 18/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY TO MEET ITS DRILLING OBLIGATIONS AT ITS HAZEL PROJECT, OROGRANDE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY SAYS FEELS THAT “BEST WAY TO MOVE FORWARD IS TO FREE UP VALUE FROM HAZEL AND DEVOTE IT TO OROGRANDE”; 07/05/2018 – Torchlight Energy Acquires Additional Delaware Basin Acreage and Announces Drilling in Its Winkler Project; 18/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,073 shares to 38,234 valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 21,694 shares and now owns 926 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth invested in 0.24% or 16,097 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma holds 11.37M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Pecaut has 8,652 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 8,925 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.19% or 276,035 shares. Blair William And Communication Il invested in 0.25% or 368,138 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd has 4,232 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,290 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 64,141 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.06% or 61,827 shares in its portfolio. 2,293 are owned by Hilltop Hldg Inc. 148,104 were accumulated by Westpac. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Regions Corp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity. The insider Squeri Stephen J sold 12,500 shares worth $1.29M.

Among 2 analysts covering Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Torchlight Energy Resources had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Noble Financial. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 2. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Noble Financial.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $112.33 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 5.39 million shares or 2.53% less from 5.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) for 50,000 shares. New York-based Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Amg Natl Bancorporation holds 0.14% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) or 1.37 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc has 774,787 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Biltmore Wealth Lc reported 69,444 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). State Street holds 0% or 15,300 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 12,668 shares or 0% of the stock. 383,429 were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Northern Tru holds 0% or 107,607 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 15,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH).