Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) At $1.40 Forms Top; Shorts at CNOOC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CEOHF) Raised By 2.29%

CNOOC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CEOHF) had an increase of 2.29% in short interest. CEOHF’s SI was 7.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.29% from 7.30 million shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 8299 days are for CNOOC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CEOHF)’s short sellers to cover CEOHF’s short positions. It closed at $1.63 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) formed multiple top with $1.53 target or 9.00% above today’s $1.40 share price. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) has $102.20M valuation. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 258,396 shares traded. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has risen 15.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 25/04/2018 – DAVID MORADI REPORTS 6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Torchlight Energy Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCH); 18/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC – CAPITAL BUDGET IN OROGRANDE IS GOING TO INCREASE; 29/03/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY SAYS FEELS THAT “BEST WAY TO MOVE FORWARD IS TO FREE UP VALUE FROM HAZEL AND DEVOTE IT TO OROGRANDE”; 24/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC; 07/05/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY BUYS ADDED DE BASIN ACREAGE,: DRILLING IN; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 07/05/2018 – Torchlight Energy Acquires Additional Delaware Basin Acreage and Announces Drilling in Its Winkler Project

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. The company has market cap of $68.01 billion. The firm operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. It produces offshore natural gas and crude oil primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China; and Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 5.39 million shares or 2.53% less from 5.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 774,787 shares. Blackrock owns 383,429 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 69,444 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 33,032 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% or 339,206 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 107,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). 25,000 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 5,618 shares. Lvm Limited Mi has invested 0.02% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Co reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Company reported 18,560 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 229,558 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0% or 12,668 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Torchlight Energy Resources has $3 highest and $1.45 lowest target. $2.85’s average target is 103.57% above currents $1.4 stock price. Torchlight Energy Resources had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Noble Financial.