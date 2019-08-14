Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 94.01 N/A -0.08 0.00 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.53 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. Its rival TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 109.56% and an $2.85 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 18.5% are TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has 151.64% stronger performance while TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has -29.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.