Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 71.20 N/A -0.08 0.00 Montage Resources Corporation 9 0.26 N/A 0.49 6.84

Demonstrates Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Montage Resources Corporation’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Montage Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Montage Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s average target price is $2.85, while its potential upside is 176.70%. Competitively Montage Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 105.95%. The data provided earlier shows that Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Montage Resources Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares and 76.4% of Montage Resources Corporation shares. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.38%. Insiders Competitively, held 9% of Montage Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% Montage Resources Corporation -15.44% -43.77% -66.47% -80.8% -86.26% -78.79%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Montage Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.