Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 76.04 N/A -0.08 0.00 Camber Energy Inc. 5 6.62 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Camber Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Camber Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6%

Risk and Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Camber Energy Inc. has beta of 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Camber Energy Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Camber Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Camber Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 159.09% for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. with consensus target price of $2.85.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares and 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares. 35.38% are Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.68% are Camber Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has 151.64% stronger performance while Camber Energy Inc. has -97.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Camber Energy Inc.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.