TopBuild Corp. (BLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

As General Building Materials companies, TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild Corp. 65 1.12 N/A 3.79 22.79 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 13 0.38 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TopBuild Corp. and Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TopBuild Corp. and Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9% Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

TopBuild Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armstrong Flooring Inc. are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. Armstrong Flooring Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TopBuild Corp.

Analyst Ratings

TopBuild Corp. and Armstrong Flooring Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$87.5 is TopBuild Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of TopBuild Corp. shares and 0% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of TopBuild Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TopBuild Corp. 8.58% 19.5% 53.99% 68.27% 6.15% 91.87% Armstrong Flooring Inc. -7.72% -26.6% -26.35% -31.6% -18.05% -9.12%

For the past year TopBuild Corp. has 91.87% stronger performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -9.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TopBuild Corp. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.