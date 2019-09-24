TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Reaches $96.86 52-Week High; YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (YRAIF) SI Increased By 3.07%

The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $104.61 target or 8.00% above today’s $96.86 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.32 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $104.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $265.68 million more. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 57,635 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q EPS 74C; 16/04/2018 – TopBuild Gets Antitrust OK for USI Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – TopBuild Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TopBuild 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – TopBuild Completes Acquisition Of USI; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates TopBuild Corp ‘BB’, Otlk Stable; Notes Rated ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild: Proceeds Will Be Used to Finance Acquisition of United Subcontractors; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SAYS COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE – SEC FILING

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YRAIF) had an increase of 3.07% in short interest. YRAIF’s SI was 1.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.07% from 1.57 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16172 days are for YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YRAIF)’s short sellers to cover YRAIF’s short positions. It closed at $42.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Share Price Has Gained 116%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What TopBuild Corp.’s (NYSE:BLD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Sell in Market-Cursed September – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is TopBuild Corp.’s (NYSE:BLD) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Analysts await TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 13.82% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.23 per share. BLD’s profit will be $48.00 million for 17.30 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by TopBuild Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild has $9000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -9.66% below currents $96.86 stock price. TopBuild had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, May 8. Nomura downgraded TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) on Thursday, May 16 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $9000 target.

More important recent Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YRAIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yara International ASA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF) Presents At Peters & Co. 22nd Annual Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yara International ASA ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2018. More interesting news about Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YRAIF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yara International ASA ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2017.

Yara International ASA provides industrial and environmental products in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.43 billion. It operates through the Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production divisions. It has a 20.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers ammonia, urea, nitrates, and other nitrogen products; crop nutrition products, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, boron, copper, iron sulfur, manganese, molybdenum, and zinc; calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate solutions, ammonium sulfate, composite fertilizer products, and field-grade calcium nitrate fertilizers; fertigation and liquid fertilizers, including calcium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and micronutrient chelates, which are used in drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and pivot agriculture; and foliar products.