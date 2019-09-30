TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Reaches $96.64 After 6.00% Up Move; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) SI Decreased By 24.43%

The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.78% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 283,573 shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 30/04/2018 – TopBuild: Tina Doinkowski, Nancy Taylor Named to Board; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD REAFFIRMING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP BLD.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q EPS 74C; 16/04/2018 – TopBuild Sees Deal Adding to EPS in 12 Months After Closing; 20/04/2018 – DJ TopBuild Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLD); 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 Million Bond Offering; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.31B company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $102.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BLD worth $198.78 million more.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) had a decrease of 24.43% in short interest. LULU’s SI was 2.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.43% from 3.88 million shares previously. With 2.09 million avg volume, 1 days are for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU)’s short sellers to cover LULU’s short positions. The SI to Lululemon Athletica Inc’s float is 2.73%. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $192.76. About 908,553 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company has market cap of $25.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. It has a 47.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Analysts await TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 13.82% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.23 per share. BLD’s profit will be $47.99M for 17.26 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by TopBuild Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp. Common Stock has $9000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -9.46% below currents $96.64 stock price. TopBuild Corp. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Nomura. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

