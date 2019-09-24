TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Reaches $96.60 After 3.00% Up Move; Wesbanco Bank Has Boosted Walt Disney (DIS) Stake By $506,516

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Walt Disney (DIS) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 3,644 shares as Walt Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 207,168 shares with $28.93 million value, up from 203,524 last quarter. Walt Disney now has $237.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.79. About 6.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M

The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.43% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $96.6. About 125,544 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SEES FY REV $2,338 MLN – $2,398 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild: Tina Doinkowski, Nancy Taylor Named to Board; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP BLD.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Trilantic North America and its Co-Investors Complete Sale of USI’s Installation and Distribution Business to TopBuild; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 Million Bond Offering; 16/04/2018 – TopBuild Receives Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for USI Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR USI ACQUISITION; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD REAFFIRMING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCEThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.31 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $99.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BLD worth $99.36 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild has $9000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -9.42% below currents $96.6 stock price. TopBuild had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Nomura. Nomura downgraded TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) on Thursday, May 16 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Analysts await TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 13.82% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.23 per share. BLD’s profit will be $48.00 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by TopBuild Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 17.28% above currents $131.79 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, June 24 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30.