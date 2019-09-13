TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Reaches $93.19 52-Week High; Ryerson Holding (RYI) Sentiment Is 1.68

Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 57 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 34 cut down and sold their stakes in Ryerson Holding Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.08 million shares, down from 13.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ryerson Holding Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 22 Increased: 33 New Position: 24.

The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.92 target or 4.00% above today’s $93.19 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.20 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $96.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $127.80M more. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 46,269 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q EPS 74C; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR USI ACQUISITION; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates TopBuild Corp ‘BB’, Otlk Stable; Notes Rated ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 Million Bond Offering; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild: Tina Doinkowski, Nancy Taylor Named to Board; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 73C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP BLD.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ TopBuild Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLD)

Towle & Co holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation for 2.33 million shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 135,886 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 0.18% invested in the company for 221,251 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.18% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 111,188 shares.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 21,320 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has declined 33.11% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q Rev $941.3M; 04/04/2018 – Ryerson Acquires Fanello Industries; 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – Correct: Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 0c, Not 46c; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q EPS 28c; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $373.19 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 2.83 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.

Analysts await Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 288.24% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.17 per share. RYI’s profit will be $26.54 million for 3.52 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ryerson Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild has $9000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -6.11% below currents $93.19 stock price. TopBuild had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. Nomura downgraded the shares of BLD in report on Thursday, May 16 to “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $9000 target.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.05 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Analysts await TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 13.82% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.23 per share. BLD’s profit will be $48.00M for 16.64 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by TopBuild Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.10% negative EPS growth.