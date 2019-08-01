TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Reaches $88.98 52-Week High; Manitex International (MNTX) Sellers Decreased By 2.33% Their Shorts

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) had a decrease of 2.33% in short interest. MNTX’s SI was 260,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.33% from 266,600 shares previously. With 48,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s short sellers to cover MNTX’s short positions. The SI to Manitex International Inc’s float is 1.82%. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 1,449 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $94.32 target or 6.00% above today’s $88.98 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.06B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $94.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $183.78 million more. The stock increased 9.68% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 331,981 shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR WAITING PERIOD FOR USI; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD REAFFIRMING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – TopBuild Receives Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for USI Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP – CO CURRENTLY PLANS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION ON MAY 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP BLD.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 M Bond Offering; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates TopBuild Corp ‘BB’, Otlk Stable; Notes Rated ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Trilantic North America and its Co-Investors Complete Sale of USI’s Installation and Distribution Business to TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 21.54 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 16. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by Buckingham Research. Nomura maintained the shares of BLD in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of BLD in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $130.10 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.