TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Reaches $88.11 High on Aug, 1; Arrowpoint Asset Management Upped Kennametal (KMT) Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Kennametal Inc (KMT) stake by 7.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 246,789 shares as Kennametal Inc (KMT)'s stock declined 13.72%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 3.66M shares with $134.65 million value, up from 3.42 million last quarter. Kennametal Inc now has $2.85B valuation.

The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) reached all time high today, Aug, 1 and still has $91.63 target or 4.00% above today's $88.11 share price.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:BLD – GlobeNewswire" on August 01, 2019

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp has $9000 highest and $68 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -0.69% below currents $88.11 stock price. TopBuild Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research initiated TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, May 8. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, February 27.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 70,590 shares to 270,687 valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) stake by 392,178 shares and now owns 2.18M shares. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold KMT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.02% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Private Harbour And Counsel Lc has invested 0.38% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Fifth Third Bancshares owns 0% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 775 shares. Guyasuta Investment stated it has 0.05% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 149,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Franklin Resources Inc holds 2.73M shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0% or 82 shares. Illinois-based Moller Fincl Services has invested 0.1% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc has 0% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Jane Street Limited reported 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 7,592 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 9.52M shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kennametal had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets.