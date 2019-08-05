TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Reaches $87.78 High on Aug, 5; Rexnord (RXN) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Rexnord Corp (RXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 97 funds increased or started new holdings, while 76 reduced and sold their equity positions in Rexnord Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 102.31 million shares, up from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rexnord Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 57 Increased: 66 New Position: 31.

The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) reached all time high today, Aug, 5 and still has $95.68 target or 9.00% above today’s $87.78 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.02 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $95.68 PT is reached, the company will be worth $271.98M more. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 178,040 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SAYS COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SEES FY REV $2,338 MLN – $2,398 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 73C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – TopBuild 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q EPS 74C; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild: Proceeds Will Be Used to Finance Acquisition of United Subcontractors; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP – CO CURRENTLY PLANS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION ON MAY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Trilantic North America and its Co-Investors Complete Sale of USI’s Installation and Distribution Business to TopBuild; 02/04/2018 – TopBuild Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Board of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, May 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Buckingham Research.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 17.94 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It has a 39.81 P/E ratio. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation for 150,966 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 2.25 million shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 2.29% invested in the company for 333,956 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 1.92% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 966,500 shares.

