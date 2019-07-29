Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.64 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 4.16 N/A 1.97 9.48

In table 1 we can see Top Ships Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Top Ships Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 17.5% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Top Ships Inc.’s -0.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 145.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Top Ships Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Hoegh LNG Partners LP has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Top Ships Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Top Ships Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 14.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Top Ships Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0.9% and 40.1% respectively. 0.44% are Top Ships Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -3.56% -11.79% -22.47% -58.84% -58.58% -18.99% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -0.74% -3.56% 4.65% 7.54% 7.36% 21.69%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend while Hoegh LNG Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.