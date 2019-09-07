Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Both Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 12 0.29 N/A -0.64 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 1.96 N/A 0.44 27.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Top Ships Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Top Ships Inc. is 116.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.16. Golar LNG Partners LP’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Top Ships Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Golar LNG Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Golar LNG Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Top Ships Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Top Ships Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Golar LNG Partners LP has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 5.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Top Ships Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Golar LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Top Ships Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87% Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend while Golar LNG Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Golar LNG Partners LP beats Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.