Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 1 0.28 N/A -0.64 0.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 13 0.73 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Top Ships Inc. and Capital Product Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Top Ships Inc. and Capital Product Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Top Ships Inc. has a -0.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Top Ships Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Capital Product Partners L.P. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Top Ships Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Top Ships Inc. and Capital Product Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 32%. Insiders held 0.44% of Top Ships Inc. shares. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners L.P. has 35.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87% Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend while Capital Product Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Capital Product Partners L.P. beats Top Ships Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.