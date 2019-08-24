Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Reaches $5.89 After 6.00% Down Move; Edison Mission Energy (EME) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Edison Mission Energy (EME) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 131 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 115 cut down and sold their equity positions in Edison Mission Energy. The investment managers in our database now have: 50.87 million shares, down from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Edison Mission Energy in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 94 Increased: 85 New Position: 46.

The stock of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 174,922 shares traded or 306.12% up from the average. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has declined 61.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TOPS News: 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 30/03/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Cap Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate Developments; 30/03/2018 – Top Ships – Annual Report 20F Summary Looks Favorable For Investors; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Effecting a 1-For-10 Reverse Stk Split; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 22/03/2018 TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Capital Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate DevelopmentsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $186.67M company. It was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $5.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TOPS worth $11.20M less.

More notable recent Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TOP Ships Announces Reverse Stock Split Nasdaq:TOPS – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buckle (BKE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xumo Launches on Comcast Xfinity Set-Tops, Android TV Devices – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $186.67 million. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry.

More notable recent EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss EMCOR Group’s (NYSE:EME) Impressive 105% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emcor Group Inc (EME) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EMCOR Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 4.42% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. for 147,306 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 191,479 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Capital Corp has 1.46% invested in the company for 682,750 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.42% in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,537 shares.