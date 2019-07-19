Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Comparing side by side

Both Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 1 0.29 N/A -0.64 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.85 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Top Ships Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Top Ships Inc. is 145.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.45. Competitively, Navigator Holdings Ltd. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Top Ships Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Navigator Holdings Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Top Ships Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Top Ships Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Navigator Holdings Ltd. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 37.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Top Ships Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.9% and 69.6%. Top Ships Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -3.56% -11.79% -22.47% -58.84% -58.58% -18.99% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -7.46% -8.36% 1.68% -15.44% -5.5% 9.57%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend while Navigator Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Navigator Holdings Ltd. beats Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.