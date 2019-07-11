Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Top Ships Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% of Top Ships Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Top Ships Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.70% -5.00% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Top Ships Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Top Ships Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

The potential upside of the competitors is 13.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Top Ships Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -3.56% -11.79% -22.47% -58.84% -58.58% -18.99% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend while Top Ships Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Top Ships Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Top Ships Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Top Ships Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Top Ships Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.45 shows that Top Ships Inc. is 145.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Top Ships Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Top Ships Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Top Ships Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.