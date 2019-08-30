Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Contrasting side by side

As Shipping businesses, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 12 0.26 N/A -0.64 0.00 Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.73 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Top Ships Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Top Ships Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.44% of Top Ships Inc. shares. Competitively, 66.24% are Castor Maritime Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87% Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. was more bearish than Castor Maritime Inc.

Summary

Castor Maritime Inc. beats Top Ships Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.