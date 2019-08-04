Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) Is At $36.19 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Amerigas Partners L.P. (APU) Raised By 41.37%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) formed wedge down with $33.29 target or 8.00% below today’s $36.19 share price. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) has $2.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 77,723 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%

Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) had an increase of 41.37% in short interest. APU’s SI was 2.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 41.37% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 544,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU)’s short sellers to cover APU’s short positions. The SI to Amerigas Partners L.P.’s float is 3.15%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 642,300 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UGI Corporation to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AmeriGas Partners, L.P. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 800 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.1% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 126,164 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Ltd has 0.09% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 33,723 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 161,618 shares stake. Moreover, Old Fincl Bank In has 0.07% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bell Bancorp reported 16,400 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Lc owns 45,650 shares. Blume Cap Management Inc owns 350 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 149,740 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated has 1.67% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 61,050 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 600 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 127,619 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited reported 51,466 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 10,160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).