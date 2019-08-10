Tootsie Roll Inds (TR) Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Cut Stake; Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Increased Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 8,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 98,365 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 89,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (TR) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 49,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 109,883 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 159,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 75,224 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxo Smithkline Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 105,012 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $42.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 278,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,780 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Ma reported 24,711 shares. 67,031 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated. City holds 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 36,071 shares. Wharton Business Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,405 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Inc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Advsr Lc holds 1.17% or 24,361 shares. Ipg Advisors Llc owns 11,026 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 78,005 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.67 million shares. Dakota Wealth holds 1.01% or 68,975 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.99% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 117,433 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Comm accumulated 48,074 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Carroll Inc holds 26,125 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank has 32,397 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, North Star Invest Management Corp has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,273 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,000 shares to 100,300 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).