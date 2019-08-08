Tootsie Roll Inds (TR) Share Value Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Has Decreased Its Holding; As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Price Rose, Green Square Capital Raised Stake

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (TR) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 8,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The hedge fund held 982,430 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.59 million, down from 991,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 6,527 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $53.18 lastly. It is down 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com invested in 355,297 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 2.45% or 143,804 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 116,990 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 4,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares reported 32,554 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 30,891 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 49,461 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 29,805 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 17,852 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 22,670 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc Cl A by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 221,629 shares to 12,119 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners LP Com (NYSE:EPD) by 179,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,023 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ).