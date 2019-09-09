Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Shares Declined While Reik & Co Has Increased Its Stake; Coatue Management Has Increased Visa (V) Position by $227.45 Million as Share Price Rose

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 151,066 shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 147.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.14 million, up from 988,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $180.16. About 5.25 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15.71M are held by Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership. Bamco New York reported 152,562 shares. Architects reported 2,400 shares. Plancorp Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Colony Group Inc Limited Liability holds 24,451 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 853,096 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 347,174 shares or 4.56% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 525,000 shares. 2,149 are owned by Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Kingfisher Limited Liability accumulated 0.59% or 5,916 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3.96 million shares. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 1.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New Jersey-based Dumont And Blake Advsrs Llc has invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 6,175 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,662 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $602.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 622,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 11,899 shares. 61,224 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 3,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Service invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). North Star Mngmt reported 3,416 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 12,938 shares. 310,438 were accumulated by Reik & Co Ltd Liability. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0% or 41,690 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.3% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). First Manhattan reported 24,570 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 412,890 shares. Millennium Llc invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 90,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.