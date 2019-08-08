Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Shareholder Reik & Co Increased Position by $312,650 as Stock Declined; Olin (OLN) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Raised Stake by $2.11 Million as Shares Declined

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 97,935 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 91,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.18 million, up from 910,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 2.82 million shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Olin Announces Pricing Terms of Debt Offering – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Olin Announces Closing of Refinancing Transactions – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Out Bullish On Olin, Says Chemical Manufacturer Has ‘Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics’ – Benzinga” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,737 are owned by Thb Asset Mngmt. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 316,110 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 57,431 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Qs Invsts Lc reported 28,500 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.05% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Td Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,804 shares. 15,762 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company. Deprince Race Zollo holds 1.12M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 19.44 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 44,200 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 51,437 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio And Lc holds 28,954 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Hyman Charles D invested 0.05% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). North Star holds 0.01% or 3,416 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 143,804 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 235,906 shares stake. 78,681 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Burns J W And Company New York accumulated 0.1% or 10,517 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 15,479 shares. M&T Retail Bank has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 17,028 shares.

More important recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.