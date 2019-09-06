Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Shareholder Reik & Co Has Lifted Holding by $312,650 as Share Price Declined; Newtyn Management Has Decreased Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $27.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 456,095 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 19,311 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Com invested in 0% or 3,028 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 20,933 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.3% or 18,320 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Prns Limited holds 0.62% or 109,883 shares in its portfolio. 4,960 are owned by Riverhead Cap. Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 14,948 shares. Invesco reported 1.06M shares. Monetary Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 549,935 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 2,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc owns 0.26% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 39,444 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 10,133 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 278,921 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ni Hldgs Inc by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 105 shares. Nicholas Prtn Lp reported 0.65% stake. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 20 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc has invested 1.85% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Eagle Asset accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Capital Ww accumulated 890,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested in 8,814 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bell Commercial Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 10,970 shares. Glenmede Na reported 12 shares. Stifel holds 24,650 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.84 million shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 18,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 5,477 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Lc holds 4,131 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

