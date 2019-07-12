Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Shareholder Reik & Co Has Increased Its Stake by $312,650 as Shares Rose; Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Decreased by $1.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 60,031 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 9,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 173,378 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35M, down from 182,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.17 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 37,050 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Lc reported 20,403 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.11% stake. Vantage Inv Prns Lc invested in 68,662 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New York-based Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & has invested 2.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc Bank Usa reported 5,161 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 15,867 shares. 1.68 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability. 15,716 were reported by Estabrook Cap Mgmt. Kepos Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.45% or 61,111 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 10,557 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hyman Charles D has 1.85% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock.

