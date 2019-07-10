Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Position Maintained by Reik & Co; At&T (T) Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Increased Its Holding by $2.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 17.63 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 53,773 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 8,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 9.97M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 23,538 shares. Clean Yield accumulated 20,996 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd holds 31,030 shares. City Co holds 1.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 134,462 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 1.42 million shares. Community Fincl Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 21,566 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt accumulated 36,852 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 55,309 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.78 million shares. Schaller Invest Group Inc stated it has 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.29% or 92,360 shares. 10,339 were accumulated by Capwealth Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Gp stated it has 702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 412,890 shares. Peoples Serv Corp has invested 0.02% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) or 3,564 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 123,117 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Lc holds 0.62% or 109,883 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com accumulated 18,406 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,567 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 13,682 shares. Gruss And holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 19,035 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 14,948 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 4,362 shares. Reik & Ltd Liability Corporation has 310,438 shares.

