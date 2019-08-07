Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Position Lifted by Reik & Co; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Matrix Capital Management Company LP Lifted Stake by $33.82 Million

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 76,034 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,028 were reported by M&T Savings Bank. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 56,000 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Ls Inv Ltd Liability reported 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). First Lp stated it has 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 17,852 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. S Muoio Limited Com reported 28,954 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 35,455 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Wallace Cap Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 84,510 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) or 8,022 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The accumulated 37,862 shares. 584 are owned by Regions Fin Corp. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap reported 1,748 shares stake. Matrix Asset Advisors New York owns 168 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has invested 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.08% or 20,113 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,451 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 16,626 shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Company invested 5.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.47% stake. Summit Fincl Wealth Limited accumulated 401 shares. Jbf Cap has invested 4.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lenox Wealth invested in 0.45% or 808 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com has invested 1.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Optimum Invest holds 1.29% or 2,209 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.93% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio.