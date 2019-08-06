Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Holder Reik & Co Has Upped Its Position; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Position by $9.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 380,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.37 million, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 46,381 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 45,111 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44 million for 6.22 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares to 176,667 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).