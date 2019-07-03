Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Holder Reik & Co Upped Its Position by $312,650 as Market Valuation Rose; Caymus Capital Partners LP Continues to Hold Holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 3.80 million shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 88,094 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 16,779 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 16 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 595,175 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Llc reported 13,617 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 355,297 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,960 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 8,022 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) owns 2,501 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 123,117 shares. Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 129 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48 million shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 27,367 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tributary Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.98% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 231 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Cypress Ltd Llc (Wy) stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 10,252 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd has 142,974 shares. Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 11.48M shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap has 0.1% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). American National Ins Tx invested in 0.05% or 77,410 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company invested in 628,329 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Group invested in 0.08% or 3.69M shares. Icon Advisers has 0.31% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $473,473 activity. $101,165 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON S P IV on Tuesday, January 15.