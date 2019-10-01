Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|14.27M
|-20.30
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|23
|0.00
|23.70M
|3.00
|7.54
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|3,144,557,073.60%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|103,448,275.86%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 18.30%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.