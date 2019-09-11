Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.58 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.47 beta means Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility is 47.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vaxart Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 34.2%. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.