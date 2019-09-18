Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.33 average target price and a 35.15% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.