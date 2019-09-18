Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.33 average target price and a 35.15% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
