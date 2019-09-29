Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,144,557,073.60% -161.4% -141.9% Tocagen Inc. 782,745,923.20% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Tocagen Inc. is $4.33, which is potential 545.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.