Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 15.17 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average target price and a 186.72% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 53.1% respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.77%. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.