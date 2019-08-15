Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|15.17
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average target price and a 186.72% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 53.1% respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.77%. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
