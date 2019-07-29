Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 9 9.81 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.61 beta.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 17%. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.