Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 55.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 48.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.