Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 47.27M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,183,846,497.10% -161.4% -141.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 535,941,043.08% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 126.72% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.