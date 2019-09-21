Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 average price target and a 156.64% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 31.8% respectively. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.