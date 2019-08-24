Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 86.1% respectively. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.