Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.60 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. From a competition point of view, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 56.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.