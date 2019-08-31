Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.33 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average price target and a 43.43% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 41.5%. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.